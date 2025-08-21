23 joyous pictures from GCSE Results Day in Leeds 2025 as students celebrate their success

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:18 BST

Pupils across Leeds are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Thousands of Year 11 pupils across Leeds are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, following years of flux as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes one week after A Level results day, which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.

Enjoy our joyous gallery of pictures below. Congratulations to you all!

Grace Zouogbo was beyond happy with her results at Ruth Gorse Academy as she celebrated with her friend.

1. GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds

Grace Zouogbo was beyond happy with her results at Ruth Gorse Academy as she celebrated with her friend. | Steve Riding

Nathan Najevwe checks out his 7 GCSE's as he heads off to Notre Dame to study 'A' level Architecture, Biology and Maths.

2. GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds

Nathan Najevwe checks out his 7 GCSE's as he heads off to Notre Dame to study 'A' level Architecture, Biology and Maths. | Steve Riding

Friends who all passed 8 GCSE's Amelia Fryer, Evie Walton and Georgia-Leith Rae.

3. GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds

Friends who all passed 8 GCSE's Amelia Fryer, Evie Walton and Georgia-Leith Rae. | Steve Riding

Edie Smith, right, achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s.

4. Horsforth School

Edie Smith, right, achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s. | Submit

Students at Woodkirk Academy are celebrating success in GCSEs and BTECs this week.

5. GCSE results day at Woodkirk Academy

Students at Woodkirk Academy are celebrating success in GCSEs and BTECs this week. | Submit

Hadja Cire Diallo happy as she sees her results at the Ruth Gorse Academy.

6. GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds

Hadja Cire Diallo happy as she sees her results at the Ruth Gorse Academy. | Steve Riding

