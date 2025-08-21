Thousands of Year 11 pupils across Leeds are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, following years of flux as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes one week after A Level results day, which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.

Enjoy our joyous gallery of pictures below. Congratulations to you all!

1 . GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds Grace Zouogbo was beyond happy with her results at Ruth Gorse Academy as she celebrated with her friend. | Steve Riding

2 . GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds Nathan Najevwe checks out his 7 GCSE's as he heads off to Notre Dame to study 'A' level Architecture, Biology and Maths. | Steve Riding

3 . GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds Friends who all passed 8 GCSE's Amelia Fryer, Evie Walton and Georgia-Leith Rae. | Steve Riding

4 . Horsforth School Edie Smith, right, achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s. | Submit

5 . GCSE results day at Woodkirk Academy Students at Woodkirk Academy are celebrating success in GCSEs and BTECs this week. | Submit

6 . GCSE results day at Ruth Gorse Academy in Leeds Hadja Cire Diallo happy as she sees her results at the Ruth Gorse Academy. | Steve Riding