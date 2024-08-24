Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new sixth form expansion at a Leeds high school is set for a partial opening.

Last October, the school secured £2.6 million in funding from the Department of Education’s Post-16 Capacity Fund, to enable construction of the newly extended sixth form block with a view to it opening for the 2024 intake of students.

Phase One of the works is set to be completed in time for a partial opening next month.

James Hudson, Co-Principal at Temple Moor High School and Head of Temple Moor Sixth Form said: “Building work on our Sixth Form expansion continues to progress at pace and we are looking forward to welcoming our new students in September, as planned.

“Facilities for Phase One will be complete to welcome students back in September, with full facilities in service by late October, due to initial planning delays.”

Plans for the new expansion includes seven additional classrooms, a new study area, a dedicated ICT suite, plus a significantly enlarged common room with a servery and areas set aside as a cyber cafe, cafe and socialising area.

It will enable a larger yearly intake of 175 students, welcomed from Temple Moor High School and other schools across Leeds, with a new total sixth form capacity of 350.

The sixth form is also set to offer a wider range of curriculum courses, including the introduction of a T-level in Early Years Education.