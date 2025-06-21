Teaching staff are set to leave a primary school after the council reversed a controversial decision to close it down.

Headteacher Mark Duce said he and other staff had to look for new jobs due to uncertainty over the future of Queensway Primary School in Yeadon.

Leeds City Council said the school would close this summer but put the decision on hold after parents launched legal action.

Queensway Primary School, in Yeadon, Leeds. | Tony Johnson

It was the second time Queensway faced being shut down since 2022, when similar plans led to an outcry from parents.

Mr Duce said: “Despite the halting of the second consultation to close the school and due to the lack of clarity provided regarding the long-term future of Queensway at this stage, class teachers and myself have had to make the incredibly difficult decision to leave the school at the end of the summer.

“I am working alongside governors at present to ensure an effective leadership and teaching team is in place for September and will endeavour to share updates as soon as we are able to do so.

“We thank our parents and potential parents for their patience at this time.”

Fears were raised for the welfare of children with special educational needs after the council launched a consultation over the school’s future.

Dwindling pupil numbers and financial pressures meant Queensway’s long-term future was at risk.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell then successfully challenged the closure decision, saying there were flaws in the consultation process.

Alan Lamb, leader of the city’s Conservative group, said the council should issue advice for parents of children to the school.

Speaking at an executive board meeting, he said: “What’s been fed back to me is there has been a total lack of clarity. Very limited communication.”

Julie Longworth, the council’s director of children and families, said apologies had been given for the distress caused to teaching staff and families.

She told councillors: “We have been in regular communication and conversation with the leaders in the school and also with the governors.”

Labour executive member Helen Hayden said the council would offer advice and support. She said: “The statutory consultation was paused and therefore Queensway will be open as a school in September.”

The council launched a “lessons learned” exercise to improve the way it would handle future school decisions.

A report and recommendations will be discussed by councillors on the Children and Families scrutiny board at a meeting on Wednesday (June 25).