Queensway Primary Yeadon: Leeds Council issue apology after U-turn on second proposed closure of school
Leeds City Council has faced criticism over the future of Queensway Primary School in Yeadon, which was earmarked for closure this summer.
The council said falling pupil numbers meant the school was facing a financial deficit.
But legal action was brought as parents raised fears over the welfare of pupils, including those with special needs.
Council leader James Lewis said the local authority was sorry at an executive board meeting on Wednesday.
He said: “I’ll be very clear that we will learn from how we got here.”
The Labour-led council was to press ahead with the closure after deciding to issue a statutory notice at its March executive board meeting.
But the decision was reversed after law firm Irwin Mitchell said the authority could face judicial review proceedings over “significant flaws” in the consultation process.
It was the second time the school faced closure since 2022, when similar plans led to an outcry from parents.
Councillor Alan Lamb, Leeds Conservative group leader, said: “The pain and damage that’s been caused to this school, its staff and pupils, its wider community, is enormous.
“The position they have been put in because of the incompetence of this council is appalling.”
Coun Lamb said staff had to look for new jobs and families sought alternative school places.
He called on the council to give assurances over the school’s long-term future. Coun Lamb, who represents Wetherby, said: “They are absolutely in limbo.”
Councillors agreed to rescind the decision to issue a statutory notice. A further report would be brought to executive board this summer on options for the school’s future.
