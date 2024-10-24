Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Leeds nursery has received high praise in its first Ofsted inspection.

Pool Pre-School Group, located at Arthington Village Hall, Otley, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It was the nursery’s first official Ofsted inspection since first opening in 2022.

The education watchdog said: Leaders and staff have developed an engaging and vibrant pre-school that positively supports children's well-being. Children feel safe, secure and eager to learn.

“Children learn how to wait patiently for their favourite toys as they develop an understanding and respect for the differing needs of their friends. As a result, children learn to behave well, take turns and play cooperatively with their friends.”

Through their observations, talking with parents and listening to children, staff “build their knowledge” of what children need.

The pre-school is “full of happy chatter” between staff and children.

Inspectors added: “Staff weave early mathematical concepts successfully into children's play and during routines. For example, they encourage children to identify different shapes and numbers in the environment.

“Overall, staff understand the importance of supporting children to become independent learners. They maintain an environment and routine that allows children the opportunity to undertake tasks that promote their self-care skills.”

Leaders “constantly review their practice” and are said to seek feedback from parents through discussions and questionnaires.

To improve further, its recommended the provider “provide even more opportunities for older children to develop their independence, such as by considering ways to develop snack arrangements for them.”