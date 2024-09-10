33 optimistic photos take you back to Otley in 1997

Otley was a market town boasting a jam-packed calendar of events for the community to enjoy throughout 1997.

These photos turn back to the clock to celebrate life in LS21 throughout a 12 months which feature memories from the town's weekly market as well as the annual Otley Show, Otley Carnival, Otley Transport Extravaganza, Victorian Fair and Christmas lights switch-on. These photo gems also include some local landmarks, familiar faces and local stories making the news. Do you recognise anyone?

Enjoy these photo memories of Otley in 1997. Do you recognise anyone?

1. Otley in 1997

Enjoy these photo memories of Otley in 1997. Do you recognise anyone? | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Year ten GCSE Child Development Studies students at Prince Henry's are livened up baby Douglas Ellis in June 1997. He is pictured with mum, English teacher Sian Ellis.

2. Otley in 1997

Year ten GCSE Child Development Studies students at Prince Henry's are livened up baby Douglas Ellis in June 1997. He is pictured with mum, English teacher Sian Ellis. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

The disused paddling pool at Otley near the children's play area next to the River Wharfe.

3. Otley in 1997

The disused paddling pool at Otley near the children's play area next to the River Wharfe. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Otley residents meet councillors and officials in May 1997 to discuss a proposed new housing development in the Wharfe Street area of the town.

4. Otley in 1997

Otley residents meet councillors and officials in May 1997 to discuss a proposed new housing development in the Wharfe Street area of the town. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

This is Otley's own Ewan Brown in November 1997 with a tankard he received from Royal Mail for being the postman of the month.

5. Otley in 1997

This is Otley's own Ewan Brown in November 1997 with a tankard he received from Royal Mail for being the postman of the month. | YPN Photo: YPN

Helen Oxley and her dog Lucy celebrate the PDSA's 80th birthday with staff at their shop in Otley. Also pictured are Jean Richens, Jean Payne, Beverley Wharrier and Jane Currie.

6. Otley in 1997

Helen Oxley and her dog Lucy celebrate the PDSA's 80th birthday with staff at their shop in Otley. Also pictured are Jean Richens, Jean Payne, Beverley Wharrier and Jane Currie. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

