10 terrific pictures as Burley Banksy joins Leeds primary school for 'celebration of cultural diversity'

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 11:30 BST

The Burley Banksy has joined pupils at a primary school in Leeds for a “celebration of their culture diversity”.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located on Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, welcomed Leeds-based artist Andy McVeigh, famously known as Burley Banksy, as part of a vibrant initiative to celebrate the school’s “rich cultural diversity.”

Funded by Latimer Clarion Housing Group, children will translate the phrase “We Love Sacred Heart” into their home languages, reflecting the many backgrounds and stories represented within the school.

Guided by Burley Banksy’s artistic vision, these multilingual expressions of love and unity will be woven into a striking visual artwork that symbolises inclusivity, pride, and will be visible to the local community.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

YEP photographer James Hardisty visited the school to see how the project was coming along...

Sacred Heart welcomed Leeds-based artist Andy McVeigh, famously known as Burley Banksy, as part of a vibrant initiative to celebrate the school’s “rich cultural diversity.”

1. Andy McVeigh visits Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

Sacred Heart welcomed Leeds-based artist Andy McVeigh, famously known as Burley Banksy, as part of a vibrant initiative to celebrate the school’s “rich cultural diversity.” | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Children will translate the phrase “We Love Sacred Heart” into their home languages, reflecting the many backgrounds and stories represented within the school.

2. Andy McVeigh visits Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

Children will translate the phrase “We Love Sacred Heart” into their home languages, reflecting the many backgrounds and stories represented within the school. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The project will celebrate the school values of Hope, Mercy, Inspiration, Comfort, Love and Peace.

3. Andy McVeigh visits Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

The project will celebrate the school values of Hope, Mercy, Inspiration, Comfort, Love and Peace. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The project is designed to symbolise the inclusivity, pride, and shared spirit of Sacred Heart.

4. Andy McVeigh visits Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

The project is designed to symbolise the inclusivity, pride, and shared spirit of Sacred Heart. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
It has been funded by Latimer Clarion Housing Group.

5. Andy McVeigh visits Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

It has been funded by Latimer Clarion Housing Group. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The school is hoping to continue its collaboration with Burley Banksy in the future with a project with a group of pupils that have set up their own Art business called 'Art with the boys'.

6. Andy McVeigh visits Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

The school is hoping to continue its collaboration with Burley Banksy in the future with a project with a group of pupils that have set up their own Art business called 'Art with the boys'. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPrimary schoolDiversity
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice