Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located on Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, welcomed Leeds-based artist Andy McVeigh, famously known as Burley Banksy, as part of a vibrant initiative to celebrate the school’s “rich cultural diversity.”
Funded by Latimer Clarion Housing Group, children will translate the phrase “We Love Sacred Heart” into their home languages, reflecting the many backgrounds and stories represented within the school.
Guided by Burley Banksy’s artistic vision, these multilingual expressions of love and unity will be woven into a striking visual artwork that symbolises inclusivity, pride, and will be visible to the local community.
YEP photographer James Hardisty visited the school to see how the project was coming along...