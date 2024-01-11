Sacred Heart Catholic: Ofsted praise for 'caring and vibrant' Leeds primary school after ratings turnaround
A "caring and vibrant" Leeds primary school has been praised by Ofsted inspectors after completing a ratings turnaround.
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located alongside Beecroft Primary, in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
It completed a remarkable six month turnaround for the school, part of the St Gregory the Great Academy Trust, after it was previously slammed as Inadequate during an inspection in June 2023.
The education watchdog said: "Sacred Heart is a close-knit, caring and vibrant school. Staff have built a community with kindness and compassion at its core. Pupils beam with pride when they talk about their school.
"Classrooms buzz with lively and purposeful chatter. Pupils learn how to keep themselves safe and have a trusted adult they can speak to about any concerns or worries."
Ofsted highlighted pupil behaviour as "polite and considerate", with staff praised for setting high standards that pupils work to match.
Inspectors said: "The school took immediate, swift and decisive action to address the safeguarding issues highlighted at the previous inspection. The systems for reporting, recording and acting on concerns raised by staff have been restructured and significantly improved.
"All staff are clear about their responsibilities and have benefited from additional training."
The school's curriculum is "set out carefully" and in the strongest instances, "highlights the important building blocks of knowledge." However it noted that, in some subjects, the curriculum clarity is "less developed".
Inspectors also praised the school for ensuring that pupils with SEND are identified "concisely and accurately" while given learning targets that are "meaningful and relevant."
The school monitors pupils’ attendance carefully and staff offer "timely support" to those struggling.
Joseph Masley, Headteacher at Sacred Heart primary said: "Our school community continues to go from strength to strength and we were pleased to receive a report that now accurately describes the culture, ethos and values that have always been evident in our school."