A "caring and vibrant" Leeds primary school has been praised by Ofsted inspectors after completing a ratings turnaround.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located alongside Beecroft Primary, in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It completed a remarkable six month turnaround for the school, part of the St Gregory the Great Academy Trust, after it was previously slammed as Inadequate during an inspection in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: "Sacred Heart is a close-knit, caring and vibrant school. Staff have built a community with kindness and compassion at its core. Pupils beam with pride when they talk about their school.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in all five inspected categories.

"Classrooms buzz with lively and purposeful chatter. Pupils learn how to keep themselves safe and have a trusted adult they can speak to about any concerns or worries."

Ofsted highlighted pupil behaviour as "polite and considerate", with staff praised for setting high standards that pupils work to match.

Inspectors said: "The school took immediate, swift and decisive action to address the safeguarding issues highlighted at the previous inspection. The systems for reporting, recording and acting on concerns raised by staff have been restructured and significantly improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All staff are clear about their responsibilities and have benefited from additional training."

The school's curriculum is "set out carefully" and in the strongest instances, "highlights the important building blocks of knowledge." However it noted that, in some subjects, the curriculum clarity is "less developed".

Inspectors also praised the school for ensuring that pupils with SEND are identified "concisely and accurately" while given learning targets that are "meaningful and relevant."

The school monitors pupils’ attendance carefully and staff offer "timely support" to those struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad