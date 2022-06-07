Busy Bees Leeds nursery in Lowtown, Pudsey, was awarded the highest possible rating of ‘outstanding’ following its latest inspection by the education watchdog.

After visiting the nursery on April 27 this year, an inspector noted: “Children thrive at this highly inviting and stimulating setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busy Bees Leeds nursery in Lowtown, Pudsey, is celebrating after its latest Ofsted inspection.

“They show excellent levels of confidence and remain deeply engaged in their learning. Children acquire exceptional skills ready to move to school.”

The report said that children with special educational needs who attend the nursery were found to be excelling in their development.

It added: “Staff work in partnership with other professionals and help children focus their learning.

“Children who arrive at the setting with low social skills make remarkable progress and develop strong friendships with others.”

Mindfulness activities, such as yoga, have been introduced as well to support the children in managing their emotions and feelings.

Ofsted also recognised the nursery’s collaboration with parents following its latest visit.

The inspector said: “Partnership working with parents is a real strength of the setting. Parents compliment the dedicated staff on how well they support children to exceed in their development.”

Management at the nursery were also highly commended, with the dedicated manager offering “continuous support, encouragement and guidance to a highly qualified team”.

Centre director Amy Redfern said: “Receiving this acknowledgement for the quality of care and education we provide makes me feel incredibly proud of the whole team.

“The team works tirelessly to ensure that every area of care and education is to the highest standard. They are hugely committed to providing a wonderful and nurturing learning environment so that our children have the best start in life.”

The nursery in Pudsey is part of the Busy Bees Nurseries group, which has 379 nurseries across the UK and Ireland.

The Pudsey centre had previously been visited in 2018 when a concern was raised that the nursery was not meeting legal statutory childcare requirements.