Busy Bees Colton Mill: Ofsted hails Outstanding Leeds nursery where children are 'confident and happy'

Ofsted has praised an Outstanding Leeds nursery where children are "confident and happy".
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Busy Bees Day Nursery at Colton Mill, located in Stile Hill Way, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the nursery, which previously received top marks during an inspection in March 2018.

The education watchdog said: "Busy Bees at Colton Mill is full of confident and happy children. They excitedly explore their environment, supported by nurturing and caring staff.

Busy Bees Day Nursery at Colton Mill was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. Picture: James HardistyBusy Bees Day Nursery at Colton Mill was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. Picture: James Hardisty
Busy Bees Day Nursery at Colton Mill was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. Picture: James Hardisty

"Staff are highly attentive and encouraging. They support children's language, introducing new words as children begin an imaginative adventure."

Children and parents enjoy coming into the inviting nursery to use the lending library. Parents love being part of their child's experiences at nursery.

The passionate staff have a "firm understanding of the curriculum". Careful thought is given to the progression of the curriculum throughout the nursery rooms.

The report added: "Leaders and staff place a strong focus on children's developing communication and language skills. Opportunities to support development of vocabulary are woven throughout each room.

"Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) make excellent progress. They are supported by highly knowledgeable staff."

Giving children the essential skills and knowledge they need to prepare them for their future success is a high priority for leaders and staff.

Parents speak of the excellent service, the welcoming and friendly staff and the various ways they can access their support.

