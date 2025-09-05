An “extremely inclusive” Leeds nursery is celebrating after scoring its third successive Ofsted outstanding rating.

Bright Beginnings Childcare Centre, located on Mount Preston Street, Woodhouse, was rated as outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The five-star report was a third successive Ofsted outstanding rating for the centre, following similarly impressive inspections in 2019 and 2016.

Bright Beginnings Childcare Centre, located on Mount Preston Street, Woodhouse, was rated as outstanding in all four inspected categories. | Google/Stock

The education watchdog said: “Diversity is celebrated and respected throughout this extremely inclusive nursery, which helps all to feel welcome and valued. Staff teach children about home countries and cultures with support from parents. Exceptionally strong bonds between children and staff are evident.

“Provision for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is a strength. Dedicated, knowledgeable staff work very closely with children, parents and professionals to meet individual needs.”

The well-being of children and staff is described as a “high priority,” by the report. Staff teach children to respect others' personal space through exceptionally well-planned and structured play sessions.

Staff at Bright Beginnings have develop an “extremely ambitious, well-considered and sequenced curriculum.”

Inspectors added: “Staff nurture children's love of books. Children and families select, read and swap books together. Children excitedly chat with friends about which book they have chosen. Staff read regularly to children.

“Outdoor spaces provide chances for children to develop their physical skills. Children enthusiastically negotiate different surfaces and heights, challenging themselves to construct large models and climb.”

Staff support children to “solve problems,” such as how to build a den and which pieces to connect together. Children learn to persevere as they decide what to do when the wind blows fabric away they are constructing with.

Parents are “grateful for the support they receive,” the report said. Staff work hard to ensure all parents are involved and supported to continue children's learning and development at home.