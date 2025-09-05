A Leeds nursery where staff fail to “adequately supervise children while eating” and children “push their friends” has been rated inadequate by Ofsted inspectors.

Phoenix Day Nursery, located on Abdul Rahman Business Centre, Hudson Road, was rated inadequate in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The Harehills-based nursery was previously rated good by visiting inspectors in November 2022, after recovering from a requires improvement rating received in the January of that year.

Phoenix Day Nursery, located on Abdul Rahman Business Centre, Hudson Road, was rated inadequate in all four inspected categories. | Google

Ofsted said: “Staff fail to adequately supervise children while eating. For example, young children sometimes leave the table while eating breadsticks unnoticed by staff. This does not maintain children's well-being and compromises their safety.

“When children push their friends or throw resources on the floor, staff do not challenge this. This does not help children to manage their behaviours or be respectful of others. The provider does not ensure that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported effectively.”

Children with SEND “do not consistently benefit from quality interactions,” according to the report. Children often wander about with little focus and staff are said to not always be aware of what children with SEND are doing.

Inspectors noted that the nursery has not “identified weaknesses in the implementation of the curriculum,” and staff do not consistently support children's independence skills.

Staff tell children, 'I will do it', when children try to serve the snacks themselves. This does not help children to “develop a consistent approach” to their increasing independence skills.

Despite these concerns, the education watchdog added: “Staff form positive relationships with children and their families. Staff know children well. They can talk about children's likes and dislikes.

“Staff identify gaps in children's development. They consider this information when planning for what children children need to learn next. Parents and carers appreciate the support staff offer to support children's next steps in learning.”

The provider has been set a deadline of September 26 to meet the requirements of the early years foundation stage and Childcare Register, including ensuring that staff “consistently implement secure routines” to guide children's play and learning and support children's transitions from one activity to another.

A similar deadline has been set for them to “monitor the delivery of the curriculum in practice,” to ensure that it is ambitious for all children consistently across the nursery and that the curriculum intentions are being met.

Phoenix Day Nursery has been approached for comment.