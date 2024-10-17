Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds Council-run nursery with an uncertain future has been hailed by Ofsted inspectors.

Little Owls Nursery Parklands, located on Dufton Approach, Seacroft, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The glowing inspection result comes amid uncertainty over the nursery’s future as it looks set to be taken over by a neighbouring school.

Ofsted said: “The inspirational managers and dedicated staff provide a very welcoming, inclusive environment where all children thrive. Leaders and managers think carefully about the curriculum they provide for the children who attend the nursery.

“All children, particularly the most disadvantaged and children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), make rapid progress.”

Staff at Little Owls Parklands “provide a strong focus on encouraging children's personal development” and plan activities to develop children's self-esteem and independence.

They develop “extremely positive relationships” with children and their families, starting at the home visits. They find out about their home life, experiences and interests.

The education watchdog added: “Staff are highly engaged with children. They are skilled in supporting children's communication and language development. Staff have a clear focus on the language they use with children. They speak clearly and concisely.

“The setting supports children's mathematical skills very well across all ages. Staff expertly weave mathematical language and concepts into all aspects of children's play.”

Leeds City Council has already closed three nurseries in Gipton, Seacroft and Chapel Allerton under plans to save £900,000 this year.