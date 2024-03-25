Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of Little Owls Nurseries, which operates 24 centres across Leeds, was put in doubt last week after Leeds City Council confirmed a review of council-managed nurseries as part of sweeping cost-saving measures.

Parents have been sent letters informing them that three of the centres - Kentmere, Chapel Allerton and Gipton North - are at risk of closures that could be implemented as early as May.

A Facebook group, made up of over 250 members, has now been set up as parents plan to fight back against the proposed closures.

In a post, the 'Stop the closure of Little Owls Nurseries in Leeds' group, said: "Some nurseries face imminent closure in May with no serious consultation of affected parents. Others may close in favour of alternative provision.

"In Kirklees when cuts were announced to leisure centres and care homes, local communities organised and saved three leisure centres and all the care homes threatened. We can do the same if we stand together and challenge these decisions."

The proposed closures come as part of the 2024/25 financial budget, where the council needs to save a further £58.4m in the year ahead, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings.

In November, Leeds City Council described its financial situation as "desire" and set out a series of "unpopular" cost-saving measures.

A formal decision on the nurseries is expected to be made by mid-April and the council said its Little Owls teams were "happy to support parents to explore the availability" of securing a place at another council-run nursery site.

A council spokesperson said: "The initial outcome of this review has since identified three Little Owls nurseries from 24 which we are proposing to close in order to make important savings whilst also having the least impact on nursery provision across the city as a whole.

"We understand the concerns of parents and communities which could be affected by these proposals. We are engaging with stakeholders and parents on the potential of changes prior to any formal decision being made and will remain in contact with parents throughout this process."

As part of the review, all 24 council-run Little Owls nurseries have been categorised under the headings 'Close', 'Explore' or 'Retain'.

Alongside the three provisionally listed for closure, the futures of a further 12 sites are set to be explored - to see if another provider is willing to take on the sites and replace the council delivery.