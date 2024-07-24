Little Owls Leeds: Fee increase confirmed at council-run nurseries despite closure of three sites
The future of Little Owls Nurseries, which operates 24 centres across Leeds, was put in doubt after Leeds City Council confirmed a review of council-managed nurseries in March.
Despite widespread protests, the council confirmed the permanent closure of three sites with a further 12,which could be merged or taken over by other providers, still under review.
A seven per cent fee increase has now been confirmed across all remaining Little Owls nurseries from the 2024/25 academic year onwards.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “In an effort to improve the long term sustainability of the council’s Little Owls nurseries, a fee increase of seven per cent has been approved by officers.
“This will help us to absorb some of the increased and unsustainable costs incurred by rising rates of inflation over the past two years as well as meeting our commitments to fair pay and a real living wage for all staff.”
As per the council decisions page, an extensive analysis found the current daily rate should be £59.90 - an increase on the current rate of £54.30.
The local authority announced last month it would officially be pulling out of running Little Owls centres at Kentmere, Gipton North and Chapel Allerton.
Proposals came as part of the 2024/25 financial budget, where the council needs to save a further £58.4m in the year ahead.
A council spokesperson added: “During recent public engagement sessions, parents said they would be willing to accept increased fees and general feedback was that the cost of Little Owls is considerably lower than many private providers.
“Above all we remain committed to ensuring that Little Owls nurseries continue to provide children and parents living in more disadvantaged areas of the city with access to high quality early learning and childcare opportunities.”
Little Owls Bramley, one of the 12 sites currently under review, was hailed as Outstanding during a recent Ofsted inspection.
Only nine of the 24 nurseries have been listed as safe throughout the process.
