Council bosses could be asked to reconsider the closure of three nurseries after a backlash from elected members.

More than a dozen city councillors have put their names to formal requests for Leeds City Council to review its decision on the future of Little Owls centres.

The Chapel Allerton, Gipton North and Kentmere nurseries are to be closed under cost-saving plans.

The council’s executive board also decided to press ahead with a review of another 12 of nurseries, which could be merged or taken over by other providers.

The council will continue to operate nine of the nurseries.

The Little Owls Gipton North and Chapel Allerton nurseries in Leeds.

Councillors have requested a review of the decision as part of a process called ‘call-in’.

It means Little Owls will be discussed by the authority’s Children and Families scrutiny board at a meeting on Tuesday (July 9).

The board can either recommend that the decision is reconsidered by the executive board, or say it can be implemented.

In a report setting out the reasons for the call-in request, the councillors said concerns included a lack of consultation and disruption for vulnerable children.

It said: “The decision fails to appropriately consider the negative impact on life opportunities for both children and parents, particularly in deprived areas.

“Affordable childcare offers access to education and grants parents the freedom to undertake paid work.

“This lack of provision will impact the parents’ ability to do so.”

The original closure decision was taken by executive board on June 19.

The scrutiny board received two formal call-in requests signed by councillors.