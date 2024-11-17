Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds Sixth Form College has received six outstandings in its recent Ofsted inspection.

Notre Dame Sixth Form College, located on St Mark's Avenue, Leeds, was rated outstanding across all six inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people and provision for learners with high needs.

It is a third straight outstanding rating for the college after previous inspections in 2022 and 2009.

The education watchdog said: “Students thrive in a culture of high expectation and ambition. Staff create an ethos in which every student is supported to reach their academic and personal potential, regardless of their starting points.

“Students demonstrate exceptional behaviour both in classrooms and around the college. Teachers firmly establish the expectations of students’ behaviours and conduct at the start of programmes, which students strive to meet.”

The college is praised for its expert teaching staff who “blend the development of relevant skills seamlessly through their planning and approach”. They use a range of innovative methods to engage students and ensure they achieve excellent outcomes.

Teachers are also noted for their ability to tailor support to meet the needs of all students, including those with SEND, helping them progress successfully.

Inspectors added: “Highly skilled teachers and specialist careers staff provide very effective support for students to help them make decisions about their next steps into university, employment or apprenticeships.

“Leaders and managers are ambitious for what their students can achieve, supporting them to progress academically and to develop as individuals with good character.”

Students take pride in their work. They produce “high-quality work” that demonstrates the rapid development of their knowledge and skills.

Ofsted praised Notre Dame’s high-quality resources and facilities creating an “enriching environment” for students to thrive and achieve.

College Principal, Justine Barlow said, "We are immensely proud to share this outcome. This success reflects the dedication of our staff, the hard work of our students, and the distinctive ethos of Notre Dame.

“Our commitment remains to help every student reach their full potential, guiding them to become 'the best that they can be' and preparing them for bright and successful futures."