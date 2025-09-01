Leeds schools term times 2025/2026: These are the term dates and holidays as pupils return to classrooms
Children across Leeds are returning to their classrooms today.
Summer is officially over and we’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools across Leeds for the remainder of this school year.
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
2025
- Back to school: Monday, September 1 2025 to Friday, October 24.
- Half term: Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31.
- Autumn term (second half): Monday, November 3 to Friday, December 19.
- Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 2.
2026
- Back to school: Monday, January 5 2026 to Friday, February 13
- Half term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20
- Spring term (second half): Monday, February 23 to Thursday, April 2
- Easter holiday: Friday, April 3 Friday, April 17
- Summer term: Monday, April 20 to Friday, May 22
- Half term: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29
- Summer term (second half): Monday, June 1 to Tuesday, July 21
- Summer holidays: Wednesday, July 22 to Friday, August 28
Bank Holiday
- May Day bank holiday: Monday, May 4