Here is Leeds City Council’s full list of term dates and bank holidays for 2025.

As the winter holidays come to a close and we welcome in 2025, pupils across Leeds are preparing to return to school.

School terms vary to some degree around the country, and parents should be aware that governors of academies, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own dates.

Here are all the term dates, half terms and bank holidays across Leeds in 2025. | Adobe Stock/NW

Check with the specific school if in doubt. Note schools select five days as inset training days.

Here are all the term dates, half terms and bank holidays across Leeds in 2025...

Spring term 2025

Spring term (first half): Monday, January 6 to Friday, February 14.

Half term: Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21.

Spring term (second half): Monday, February 24 to Friday, April 4.

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 to Monday, April 21.

Summer term 2025

Summer term (first half): Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, May 23.

Half term: Monday, May 26 to Friday, May 30.

Summer term (second half): Monday, June 2 to Tuesday, July 22.

Summer holidays: Wednesday, July 23 Friday, August 29.

Autumn term 2025

Autumn term (first half): Monday, September 1 to Friday, October 24.

Half term: Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31.

Autumn term (second half): Monday, November 3 to Friday, December 29.

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 2.

Bank holidays

Good Friday – Friday, April 18 2025.

Easter Monday – Monday, April 21 2025.

May Day – Monday, May 5 2025.

Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, May 26 2025.

August Bank Holiday – Monday, August 25 2025.

Christmas Day – Thursday, December 25 2025.

Boxing Day – Friday, December 26 2025.

New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1 2026.