A Leeds high school and sixth form is set to officially join a multi-academies trust.

Benton Park School, located on Harrogate Road, Rawdon, has officially joined Moorlands Learning Trust (MLT) as of August 1, 2025, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the school and its community.

This strategic partnership brings Benton Park into a family of high-performing schools that share a commitment to excellence, inclusion, and opportunity for all. MLT is known for its strong values of integrity, collaboration, and empowerment.

Nicholas Skilton, Headteacher of Benton Park School, said: “We are thrilled to be joining Moorlands Learning Trust. This move allows us to retain our unique identity while benefiting from the collective expertise and support of a wider network of schools.

“Our focus remains firmly on delivering the very best outcomes for our students, and we believe this partnership will help us go from strength to strength.”

The move comes just four years after the school moved into a new £37 million facility in November 2021, before demolition of the old building took place the following March.

In 2015, the Yorkshire Evening Post published an investigation into the risks posed by asbestos in the structure of the main school building. Consequently, Leeds City Council approved a £20 million project to rebuild the school in 2019, citing the poor condition of the old building.

Helen Williams, CEO of Moorlands Learning Trust, added: “We are delighted that Benton Park School has joined Moorlands Learning Trust and look forward to continuing to work closely with the school as part of our growing family of schools.

“We have already built strong relationships with key staff and governors over the past 18 months and look forward to strengthening these links further across the whole school community for the benefit of all students.”

The partnership will enable Benton Park to access a wealth of shared resources, professional development opportunities, and collaborative initiatives, all aimed at enhancing the educational experience for students and staff alike.

Moorlands Learning Trust now operates eight schools across West Yorkshire, including Menston Primary and Ilkley Grammar School.