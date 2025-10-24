The bid to tackle rising knife crime at schools across the country “must start with education,” according to a leading academies trust in Leeds.

GORSE Academies Trust, who are responsible for as many as 15 primary and secondary schools across Leeds, said that “all possible solutions” would be considered to tackle knife crime, including walkthrough metal detectors known as knife arches.

The installation of knife arches at schools across the country is among a number of options being considered as part of a national campaign, led by Caroline and Mark Willgoose, whose 15-year-old son, Harvey, died after being stabbed in the chest at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, in February of this year.

Harvey was fatally stabbed with a 13cm serrated hunting knife, by his classmate Mohammed Umar Khan, also 15, who was sentenced to life with a minimum of 16 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A general view of knife arches at an entrance to the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London. Harvey Willgoose (left) was fatally stabbed by his classmate Mohammed Umar Khan (right) at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield | PA/SYP

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a spokesperson for the GORSE Academies Trust, said: “Harvey’s death was a tragedy and an appalling waste of a young life so full of promise. Every day our hearts are with his family, who have shown such dignity and strength, and with the families of all victims of knife crime.

“Knife crime is a dreadful blight and it is right that all possible solutions to eradicate it are considered. We believe a three-pronged response is required. Prevention and intervention are two vital elements, but it must start with education. We hold sessions with all our students so they are fully educated as to the risks and dangers of knife crime.”

In June 2024, Barida Shojaeifard was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis in Horsforth, Leeds. Alfie was fatally stabbed to death on the afternoon of November 7, 2023, in front of horrified parents gathering to collect their children from nearby St Margaret’s Primary School.

An exclusive report published by Channel 4’s FactCheck show in April, revealed that police recorded 150 stabbings or other knife crimes causing injuries at schools across England and Wales in 2024. The equivalent to four per school week.

West Yorkshire Police recently launched their Pol-Ed initiative. Developed by educational professionals, Pol-Ed aims to reduce knife crime by helping schools teach children from the earliest years how to stay safe, resolve conflict, and make positive choices.

Barida Shojaeifard (left) was jailed for the murder of Alfie Lewis (top right) in Horsforth. | WYP / SWNS

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent crime before it happens,” said Amy Watkins, Head of Pol-Ed. “By equipping young people with the skills to manage conflict, understand consequences, and show respect for others, we can help reduce the risk of future offending and keep our communities safer.”

Pol-Ed is continuing to expand its curriculum and partnerships across the country, being used by schools in 13 police forces nationally, ensuring that all children benefit from early, positive, and preventative education.

Although these lessons are not explicitly linked to dangerous weapons and knife crime, they are designed to help build the foundations for meaningful behaviour and conversations around the topic, helping young people learn how to make safe decisions long before such issues become a risk.

Since the start of September 2025, more than 1,100 Pol-Ed lessons under this theme have been delivered in over 150 schools across West Yorkshire, reaching over 33,000 pupils.

Responsible for a number of top-performing Leeds secondary schools, including Boston Spa and Morley Academy, the GORSE Academies Trust said that they were “not complacent” about the generally excellent behaviour at their schools.

“We are proud of the excellent behaviour in our schools, but are not complacent,” the spokesperson added. “We would be delighted to be part of multi-agency discussions so that we can share our experience and expertise as solutions are sought to this critically important subject.”

Leeds City Council recently partnered with the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) to use Round Midnight's virtual reality program, “Virtual_Decisions,” to educate young people about knife crime.

The VR experience immerses users in realistic scenarios to show the consequences of knife crime and encourages them to think critically about their choices.

Earlier this year, the council launched the ‘Project Shield’ initiative, which focuses on identifying and protecting those most vulnerable from serious youth violence.

Project Shield includes daily meetings, which are led by the police, and attended by agencies including Children’s Social Work Service, Youth Justice Service, Liaison and Diversion, A&E Navigators and Education. The meeting shares information regarding children in custody or linked to intelligence around serious youth violence and exploitation.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Leeds City Council takes the safety of all local residents, including our young people, extremely seriously and continues to work hard to raise awareness of the devastating impact knife crime can have.

“This issue is a key priority for the Community Safety Partnership in collaboration with other agencies such as West Yorkshire Police, education and community-based third sector organisations. Through national and local strategies messaging has been aligned on how to talk with children and young people and educate them of the dangers posed by knives and violent crime.”

In January, the touring Knife Angel sculpture arrived in Leeds, to send a powerful message and spark conversations about knife crime in the city. | LCC

In January, the touring Knife Angel sculpture arrived in Leeds, to send a powerful message and spark conversations about knife crime in the city. It was placed outside the Royal Armouries Museum at Leeds Dock.

Standing at 27ft tall, the statue was created by the British Ironwork Centre to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour and the need for change. Made from over 100,000 seized blades, it features messages from families of victims of knife crime.

Other programmes work with young people, in education settings and through sporting organisations, to address rising concerns of youth violence and anti-social behaviour across Leeds. They focus on educating young people about knife crime, gang culture, drugs and underage drinking awareness, plus the risks associated with social media and hate crimes.