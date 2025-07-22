The family of murdered Leeds schoolboy Alfie Lewis have joined West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin in her mission to combat serious violence and knife crime across the region.

15-year-old Alfie was fatally stabbed to death in Horsforth on the afternoon of November 7, 2023 in front of horrified parents gathering to collect their children from nearby St Margaret’s Primary School.

Bardia Shojaeifard, also 15, was later found guilty of his murder and was given a mandatory life sentence with a minimum jail term of 13 years.

Alfie’s aunt, Mechelle Lewis, is now calling for change and is supporting the Mayor in a major consultation to tackle the issue.

“We are supporting this serious violence consultation, as families should never have to experience such trauma and heartbreak,” she said.

“When Alfie was murdered, not only did our worlds change forever, but so did the lives of all those who witnessed it. The ripple effect reached far beyond those in and around Horsforth that fateful day. As with all serious violence, it destroys, and it decimates.”

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday, July 23) Harehills will host the first in a series of district-wide events featuring powerful personal stories, workshops, and discussions. Communities are invited to share their views, experiences, ideas, and solutions to help shape a new strategy that will tackle serious violence.

As part of this work, Mechelle Lewis is collaborating with Leeds-based Redbobble Arts on Alfie: Forever 15 - a trauma-informed, multi-arts intervention co-created with Alfie’s family.

Drawing on Alfie’s story, the project combines immersive performance, film, and music created by Alfie’s friends to engage students in schools and colleges.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said:“Tackling serious violence is one of my top priorities and I want to thank Alfie’s family from the bottom of my heart for their bravery in sharing their experiences.

“It’s a heartbreaking reminder of what’s at stake, and their voice is such a powerful force in helping to drive real, lasting change. But we can’t do it alone. Please get involved, either online or in person and help make a safer, brighter future for West Yorkshire.”

With the aim of reducing knife carrying and preventing youth knife crime, Alfie: Forever 15 is supported by West Yorkshire Police and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

From knife crime and gang culture to violence against women and girls, the community events aim to capture the full spectrum of concerns linked to serious violence.

Alfie’s aunt, Mechelle Lewis added: “Together and unified, we Rise, Reshape and Re-builld. The new three rs for our education prevention intervention. We will not allow Alfie’s life to have been taken in vain.”