Leeds school holidays 2024: Full list of term dates and breaks, including February half term and Easter
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the winter holidays come to a close and we welcome in another year, pupils from across the UK will be faced with the prospect of returning to school.
If you are planning ahead for 2024, here are all the term dates, half terms and bank holidays across Leeds. School terms vary to some degree around the country, and parents should be aware that governors of academies, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own dates.
Check with the specific school if in doubt. Note schools select five days as inset training days.
Spring term 2024
Spring term (first half): Monday, January 8 to Friday, February 9.
Half term: Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.
Spring term (second half): Monday, February 19 to Thursday, March 28.
Easter holiday: Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12.
Summer term 2024
Summer term (first half): Monday, April 15 to Friday, May 24.
Half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31.
Summer term (second half): Monday, June 3 to Tuesday, July 23.
Summer holidays: Wednesday, July 24 Friday, August 30.
Autumn term 2024
Autumn term (first half): Monday, September 2 to Friday, October 25.
Half term: Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1.
Autumn term (second half): Monday, November 4 to Friday, December 20.
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 3.
Bank holidays
Good Friday – Friday, March 29 2024.
Easter Monday – Monday, April 1 2024.
May Day – Monday, May 6 2024.
Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, May 27 2024.
August Bank Holiday – Monday, August 28 2024.
Christmas Day – Wednesday, December 25 2024.
Boxing Day – Thursday, December 26 2024.
New Year’s Day – Wednesday, January 1 2025.