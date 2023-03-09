As many as 30 schools across Leeds have closed due to the heavy snow with parents and readers complaining of having to find last-minute child care.

A Met Office amber weather warning remains in place with heavy snow “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”

As the snow got steadily worse throughout the day a number of schools and colleges closed early.

As many as 30 schools across Leeds closed due to the heavy snow. Picture: Steve Riding

Parents have called out the closures via the YEP’s Facebook page, with many saying it's unnecessary to shut the schools.

Julie Green-Buckley said: “God you class this as heavy snow. When I was young it used to be over our knees, but we still had to go to school and work.”

Linda Ward said: “Never missed a day of school in the 60s & 70s in the northeast when snow would be around for days on end and my school was 5 miles away.”

Aileen Barrass added: “Schools are pathetic these days. Close for the least thing.”

A number of schools took the decision to close from 1pm “due to worsening weather conditions” although were keeping teams on site in case parents were not available to pick their child up early.

With the weather forecasted to get worse overnight a number of schools are expected to remain shut on Friday – a full list of closures is available via the Leeds city council website.

Alex Harding said: “Wonder how other countries survive more extreme winters ....we've got 2 days of snow forecasted and everyone is flapping.”

While Holly Bob added: “Well done to the schools that are still open...the others need to man up.”

Leeds residents have been told to expect travel delays on roads, and that some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.