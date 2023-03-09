A Met Office amber weather warning remains in place with heavy snow “likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.”

People have been told to expect travel delays on roads, and that some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

A number of schools across Leeds have been forced to close and and while Leeds Bradford Airport is currently open as usual, flight schedules have been disrupted due to adverse weather conditions. The airport is currently working with airlines to ensure passengers can still travel safely.

Pictures: Tony Johnson/James Hardisty

A spokesperson for LBA said: "At present, LBA is open as usual however, adverse weather conditions have caused disruption to flight schedules. LBA is working with airline and airport partners to ensure passengers can still travel safely. Passengers should check with their airline or tour operator for the status of their flights.

“Passengers can also check our arrivals and departures page on the LBA website for live updates. Passengers should check local travel advice and Highways England for access to the airport and its surrounding roads.

Much of England is currently covered by a National Highways ‘severe weather’ travel warning, with road users advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys as a new band of rain, sleet and snow moves northwards.