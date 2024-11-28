These photos turn back the clock to 1964, a year in which locals were spoilt for choice when it came to shopping in the heart of LS11. Grocers, butchers, newsagents as well as DIY, hardware and fish and chips are all featured in this gallery. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 11 photo memories from around Beeston and Holbeck in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
South Leeds: 19 beloved photos take you back to Beeston in the mid-1960s
Shops which served a generation of Beeston residents take centre stage in this gallery celebrating a year in the life of the suburb.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.