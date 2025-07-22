A Leeds primary school with “high aspirations” for its pupils has completed an Ofsted ratings turnaround.

Shadwell Primary School, located in Main Street, Shadwell, was rated Good in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It completed a ratings turnaround for the school after previously being downgraded to Requires Improvement following an Ofsted inspection in December 2022.

Shadwell Primary School, located in Main Street, Shadwell, was rated Good in all five inspected categories. | Gary Longbottom

The education watchdog said: “Pupils enjoy school life. They are polite and friendly and work and play happily with each other. The school has a community spirit. It works with parents and carers in the best interests of pupils.

“The school has high aspirations for what pupils can achieve. Pupils benefit from this. They enjoy a wide range of educational visits that enrich their learning. In lessons, they work hard. Many show a growing confidence to contribute their ideas to class discussion.”

Shadwell offer a “broad and ambitious curriculum,” which inspectors say is well sequenced and provides pupils with a coherent body of knowledge.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) learn the same curriculum as their peers. The school “identifies and meets their needs well.” Pupils with SEND achieve well from their different starting points.

Focusing on areas of further improvement, inspectors added: “Pupils do not learn about the protected characteristics in a well ordered and age appropriate way. This means that by the end of key stage 2, pupils do not secure an appropriate depth of knowledge and understanding about the protected characteristics.

“Sometimes, teachers do not check pupils’ understanding with enough rigour. Also, sometimes teachers’ questioning and choice of activities do not support pupils’ learning well enough. This means that some pupils do not secure essential knowledge, while other pupils do not deepen and extend their knowledge.”

The school has established a “clear approach to behaviour” Ofsted said. This starts in early years and staff “model expected behaviours for children.” They use consistent routines to manage children’s behaviour and older pupils support Reception children in their role as buddies.

Governors show commitment to the school and perform their statutory duties with “appropriate rigour.” They hold leaders to account and provide appropriate strategic oversight.