A Leeds primary school where pupils “behave exceptionally well” has been hailed by Ofsted inspectors.

SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School, located in New Road, Yeadon, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Ofsted visited the school on May 7 this year. It was their first full inspection since they scored an Outstanding overall following a visit in January 2015.

SS Peter And Paul Catholic Primary School, located in New Road, Yeadon, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories. | Simon Hulme

The education watchdog said: “Pupils behave exceptionally well. They are confident and articulate. Pupils are keen to talk about their learning as well as the rich range of opportunities they receive. These wider experiences are many and varied.

“The school’s virtues are lived out in practice. Pupils display kindness and respect towards others. For example, older pupils support younger ones with reading. Pupils nominate each other for the weekly ‘kindness award’.”

The curriculum at SS Peter and Paul is described by inspectors as “very well designed and sequenced” and it is underpinned by the exceptional personal development offer.

Staff make “highly effective adaptations” to learning to ensure that all pupils access the curriculum, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The school ensures that staff are “experts in teaching phonics” and it uses this programme to regularly check pupils’. Any pupils who require additional support “receive this quickly” and catch up with their peers.

The report added: “Children in the Reception Year benefit from a curriculum that prepares them extremely well for their future learning. Staff expertly use questions and dialogue to help children develop their language and learning.

“Lessons are calm because all staff use the behaviour policy consistently. Pupils are clear about what is expected of them. The school fosters a strong sense of teamwork and togetherness.”

The school’s work to support pupils’ personal development is of a “very high quality,” according to inspectors. Pupils talk confidently and knowledgeably about their future aspirations.

Part of Bishop Wheeler Catholic Academy Trust, the school is described as “very well supported by the local academy council.” Staff receive a range of professional development opportunities from the trust and also deliver training to colleagues in other schools.