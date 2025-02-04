A Leeds infant school with outstanding features has been rated by Ofsted inspectors.

Yeadon Westfield Infant School, located on Westfield Grove, Yeadon, was rated good for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision.

The school, which caters to children aged 3-7, received an outstanding rating in the category of personal development.

Ofsted inspectors said: “Pupils feel happy in this welcoming, caring school. They arrive in the morning with a smile, knowing they will have a day of enjoyment and learning. Pupils talk with pride about how everyone at the school cares for each other.

“The school is highly ambitious for pupils. A nurturing and supportive environment ensures that pupils thrive. They study the curriculum with enthusiasm and learn effectively.”

Inspectors found that parents and carers are “overwhelmingly positive” about the school, which provides a “detailed and ambitious” curriculum allowing pupils to build on prior learning.

The needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are “securely identified and very well met.” Individual targets for pupils with SEND ensure that support is targeted in lessons.

Focusing on areas of potential further improvement, the education watchdog said: “The school must ensure that the books pupils use are carefully matched to the phonics sounds that pupils know so they can practise their reading effectively.

“In some lessons, activities are not sufficiently adapted to match the ability of all pupils. This means that some pupils do not develop the depth of knowledge that they could.”

Children in the early years enjoy “excellent relationships with” adults. Adults set up indoor and outdoor environments to promote independence.

The school provides an environment in which “pupils can flourish.” Personal development is at the heart of the school. Pupils learn how to stay safe, including online.

Headteacher Dawn Lowry said: "We are thrilled with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection. It's a testament to the incredible effort of our staff, the enthusiasm of our children, and the support of our parents and carers.

“At Yeadon Westfield Infants, we truly believe in putting the children at the heart of everything we do, and it's wonderful to see this recognised by Ofsted.”