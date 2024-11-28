A Leeds Council-run nursery previously listed as safe from closure has been rated by Ofsted inspectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Owls Nursery Little London, located on Meanwood Road, Leeds, was rated as Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The nursery was previously rated Outstanding after an inspection in March 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Owls Nursery Little London, located on Meanwood Road, Leeds, was rated as Good in all four inspected categories. | Google

The education watchdog said: “Children are at the heart of everything staff do at this inclusive and welcoming nursery. Staff form positive relationships with children.

“Outside, children thrive at the opportunity to develop their physical skills. They climb trees and use ropes tied between the trees to balance on. Children wait patiently for their friends to finish on the bikes, indicating they know the expectations to take turns.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those who speak English as an additional language are “supported extremely well” across the nursery.

The support for children with SEND is a “real strength of this nursery.” Timely referrals are made to ensure that children and their families receive the support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “The passionate and dedicated managers have a clear vision for the nursery. Effective monitoring processes help the nursery to continually evaluate what they offer.

“Children's behaviour is well supported. For example, each morning, children self-register by putting their photo in individual emotion baskets to say how they feel. This helps staff to know how to support children each day, depending on how they are feeling.”

Little London is one of nine Little Owls nurseries set to be retained, while a further 12 are subject to a “market sounding exercise” to find other organisations to run them.

Leeds City Council has already closed three nurseries in Gipton, Seacroft and Chapel Allerton under plans to save £900,000 this year.