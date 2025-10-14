Kevin Sinfield and Alistair Brownlee among stars to be inducted into Leeds Beckett University Sport Hall of Fame
Since 1933, when Carnegie College was founded, Leeds Beckett has been a launchpad for sporting talent, producing athletes, coaches, and leaders who have gone on to shape sport at the highest levels. This includes Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee OBE, Emily Campbell, the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting, and Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield OBE.
The Hall of Fame celebrates this legacy, recognising individuals who have made a lasting impact across disciplines including football, rugby league and rugby union, athletics and paralympic sport, as well as aiming to inspire the next generation of stars.
Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport and Chair of the LBU Sport Hall of Fame Sub-Committee said: “Leeds Beckett University has a proud and enduring legacy of supporting the development of individuals who go on to shape the future of sport.
“The Hall of Fame celebrates the achievements of our alumni and reflects the university’s commitment to excellence in sport education, research, and leadership. We’re delighted to welcome them back to campus and hope their stories will inspire the next generation to strive for success, whatever form that takes.”
Inductees span generations and include alumni who have transformed their sports. Among them are Sir Walter Winterbottom CBE, a legend in football coaching, Dee Caffari MBE, the first woman to sail solo, non-stop around the globe in both directions, and Sir Ian McGeechan OBE, a defining figure in rugby union.
The Hall of Fame launch event, hosted by BBC sports presenter Tanya Arnold, will take place at the university’s prestigious Carnegie School of Sport this week. Many of the inductees will be in attendance, returning to the university which played a part in their successful sporting journey.
Among those also set to be honoured are former Leeds Rhinos and England Rugby League players Lois Forsell and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, and Olympic triathlon medallists Alex Yee MBE and Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE.
Full list of the inductees:
- Ron Pickering OBE – Athletics
- Wilf Paish MBE – Athletics
- Mick Hill – Athletics Javelin
- Laura Weightman – Athletics Middle Distance Running
- Tom Bosworth MBE – Athletics Race Walking
- Iain Dyer – Cycling
- Andy Banks MBE – Diving
- Yona Knight-Wisdom – Diving
- Sir Walter Winterbottom CBE – Football
- Bill Slater CBE – Football
- Emma Lipman – Football
- Julie Nelson BEM – Football
- Graham Potter – Football
- Gemma Bonner – Football
- Paul Heckingbottom – Football
- Jade Moore – Football
- Howard Wells OBE – Football
- Claire O'Hara MBE – Freestyle Kayaking, Squirt Boating
- Rebecca Foster MBE – Heptathlete & Deaflympics Coach
- Natalie Panagarry – Netball
- Dr Bob Price OBE – Paralympic Multi-sport
- Tom Williams – Parkrun/Community Sport
- Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE – Rugby League
- Lois Forsell – Rugby League
- Jimmy Keinhorst – Rugby League
- Kevin Sinfield CBE – Rugby League
- Jamie Peacock MBE – Rugby League
- Tom Briscoe – Rugby League
- Sir Ian McGeechan OBE – Rugby Union
- John Gallagher – Rugby Union
- Emily Scarratt – Rugby Union
- Dee Caffari MBE – Sailing
- Cyril Villiers MBE – Table Tennis
- Alistair Brownlee OBE – Triathlon
- Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE – Triathlon
- Alex Yee MBE – Triathlon
- Emily Campbell – Weightlifting