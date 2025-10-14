Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield OBE and Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, are among a host of sports stars set to be inducted into Leeds Beckett University’s first-ever Sport Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame celebrates this legacy, recognising individuals who have made a lasting impact across disciplines including football, rugby league and rugby union, athletics and paralympic sport, as well as aiming to inspire the next generation of stars.

Kevin Sinfield and Alistair Brownlee, are among a host of stars set to be inducted into Leeds Beckett University’s first-ever Sport Hall of Fame. | National World/Getty Images

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport and Chair of the LBU Sport Hall of Fame Sub-Committee said: “Leeds Beckett University has a proud and enduring legacy of supporting the development of individuals who go on to shape the future of sport.

“The Hall of Fame celebrates the achievements of our alumni and reflects the university’s commitment to excellence in sport education, research, and leadership. We’re delighted to welcome them back to campus and hope their stories will inspire the next generation to strive for success, whatever form that takes.”

Inductees span generations and include alumni who have transformed their sports. Among them are Sir Walter Winterbottom CBE, a legend in football coaching, Dee Caffari MBE, the first woman to sail solo, non-stop around the globe in both directions, and Sir Ian McGeechan OBE, a defining figure in rugby union.

The Hall of Fame launch event, hosted by BBC sports presenter Tanya Arnold, will take place at the university’s prestigious Carnegie School of Sport this week. Many of the inductees will be in attendance, returning to the university which played a part in their successful sporting journey.

Among those also set to be honoured are former Leeds Rhinos and England Rugby League players Lois Forsell and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, and Olympic triathlon medallists Alex Yee MBE and Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE.

Full list of the inductees:

Ron Pickering OBE – Athletics

Wilf Paish MBE – Athletics

Mick Hill – Athletics Javelin

Laura Weightman – Athletics Middle Distance Running

Tom Bosworth MBE – Athletics Race Walking

Iain Dyer – Cycling

Andy Banks MBE – Diving

Yona Knight-Wisdom – Diving

Sir Walter Winterbottom CBE – Football

Bill Slater CBE – Football

Emma Lipman – Football

Julie Nelson BEM – Football

Graham Potter – Football

Gemma Bonner – Football

Paul Heckingbottom – Football

Jade Moore – Football

Howard Wells OBE – Football

Claire O'Hara MBE – Freestyle Kayaking, Squirt Boating

Rebecca Foster MBE – Heptathlete & Deaflympics Coach

Natalie Panagarry – Netball

Dr Bob Price OBE – Paralympic Multi-sport

Tom Williams – Parkrun/Community Sport

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE – Rugby League

Lois Forsell – Rugby League

Jimmy Keinhorst – Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield CBE – Rugby League

Jamie Peacock MBE – Rugby League

Tom Briscoe – Rugby League

Sir Ian McGeechan OBE – Rugby Union

John Gallagher – Rugby Union

Emily Scarratt – Rugby Union

Dee Caffari MBE – Sailing

Cyril Villiers MBE – Table Tennis

Alistair Brownlee OBE – Triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE – Triathlon

Alex Yee MBE – Triathlon

Emily Campbell – Weightlifting