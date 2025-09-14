A Leeds nursery has been praised by visiting Ofsted inspectors for being “dedicated” to ensuring children's safety and well-being.

Inspectors visited the nursery on August 19. The provider was previously rated as outstanding during an inspection in December 2019.

Bright Horizons Leeds Day Nursery And Preschool, located on Kirkstall Road, Kirkstall, was rated as good in all four inspected categories. | Google

Ofsted said: “Leaders and staff are dedicated to ensuring children's safety and well-being. For example, staff use a mascot to help children to learn about how to keep themselves safe. They share information with parents and carers about online safety. This supports children to learn how to be safe both in and out of the nursery.

“Staff provide learning opportunities for children that promote their curiosity and build on their prior experiences. For instance, staff know that some children have recently visited an aquarium with their families. They support children to name and find out more about the sea creatures that they have previously seen.”

The report noted that staff carry out “regular assessments of children's progress.” They know the next steps in learning that their key children are working towards. Staff use this information to plan suitable learning opportunities for children, helping them to meet their developmental milestones.

Each room in the nursery has a written statement outlining their aims for children's different stages of development. For example, there is a strong focus in the baby rooms to support and nurture babies' relationships with their key persons.

Staff consider the vocabulary that they want children to learn when planning the learning environment. They use varied opportunities throughout the day to read stories and sing songs with children.

Focusing on areas of potential further improvement, inspectors added: “The provider should review the organisation and deployment of staff during settling-in sessions for new children, to ensure that all children's learning and care needs continue to be met at these times.”

Parents comment positively on the “nurturing and friendly staff team.” Staff make and provide learning packs for parents and children to take home, which are tailored to meet children's needs, interests, and recent experiences.

Leaders use additional funding to provide sensory resources and focused time with staff to meet the needs of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). They work closely with the SEND team at Leeds City Council.