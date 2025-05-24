Ingram Road Primary School Holbeck: ‘Inadequate’ Leeds school to reopen under Cockburn academy chain on government orders
Ingram Road Primary School in Holbeck will become part of Cockburn Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) from July.
The local authority primary was rated “inadequate” after Ofsted visited in March last year.
It led to an instruction being issued by the Department for Education (DfE), requiring the school to join an MAT.
A Leeds City Council report said: “As a result of its inadequate Ofsted inspection outcome in March 2024, the DfE issued a direct academy order which the local authority received on May 9.
“This means Ingram Road Primary School will convert to an academy as a sponsored academy conversion, rather than as a voluntary conversion.”
Ofsted found pupil behaviour and personal development to be “good” following a two-day visit to the school on Brown Lane East.
But three other areas – quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision – were rated as inadequate.
The school’s previous inspection rating was “requires improvement”.
The MAT already runs five schools in the city, including Cockburn School, a secondary in Beeston which has an “outstanding” Ofsted rating.
On its website Cockburn MAT said: “Our vision is to create a group of exceptional schools that radically improve students’ life chances.”
