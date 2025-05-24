A south Leeds primary school will re-open as part of a chain of academies following criticism from government inspectors.

The local authority primary was rated “inadequate” after Ofsted visited in March last year.

At Ingram Road Primary School in Holbeck, a total of 241 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 15.1 per teacher. 12 teachers took sickness absence, representing 75% of the workforce.

It led to an instruction being issued by the Department for Education (DfE), requiring the school to join an MAT.

A Leeds City Council report said: “As a result of its inadequate Ofsted inspection outcome in March 2024, the DfE issued a direct academy order which the local authority received on May 9.

“This means Ingram Road Primary School will convert to an academy as a sponsored academy conversion, rather than as a voluntary conversion.”

Ofsted found pupil behaviour and personal development to be “good” following a two-day visit to the school on Brown Lane East.

But three other areas – quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision – were rated as inadequate.

The school’s previous inspection rating was “requires improvement”.

The MAT already runs five schools in the city, including Cockburn School, a secondary in Beeston which has an “outstanding” Ofsted rating.

On its website Cockburn MAT said: “Our vision is to create a group of exceptional schools that radically improve students’ life chances.”