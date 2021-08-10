12 photo memories from Holbeck in 2000

They feature a series of street scenes which showcase a real sense of community spirit in LS11 as well as projects to impriove the quality of life for local residents. Enjoy these photos from 2000 charting 12 months in the life of Holbeck. READ MORE: 18 photo memories of Beeston in 2001 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Holbeck in 2000
Does this shop look familiar pictured in August 2000?
Photo: Justin Lloyd
2. Holbeck in 2000
June 2000 and Valerie Gilmore was planning to close her hair salon down after 38 years owing to repeat vandalism at her Top Moor Side shop.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Holbeck in 2000
Pupils Nathan Gill and Nafisah Rehman with some of the mural boards in the playground at Ingram Road Primary School in February 2000.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Holbeck in 2000
PC Donna Kettlewell, the new neighbourhood watch co-ordinator for South Leeds is pictured at Holbeck Police Station in August 2000 with their Bloodhound mascot.
Photo: Emma Nichols