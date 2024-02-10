Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.
Here are the 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated by Ofsted in 2024 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
1. Roundhay School - Outstanding
Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Wilmer Ferrreira/Google
3. Summerfield Primary School - Good
Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
4. St. Oswald's CofE Primary School - Good
St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
5. Sicklinghall Community Primary School - Good
Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
6. Dixons Unity Academy - Inadequate
Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Leeds, is still Inadequate but "making progress" after a monitoring visit in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson