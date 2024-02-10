Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

So far in 2024, we have seen renewed Outstandings for Beecroft Primary and Roundhay School, meanwhile Queensway Primary were said to be "making progress" in their bid to overturn a previous Inadequate rating.

Here are the 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated by Ofsted in 2024 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Roundhay School - Outstanding Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Wilmer Ferrreira/Google Photo Sales

3 . Summerfield Primary School - Good Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . St. Oswald's CofE Primary School - Good St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Sicklinghall Community Primary School - Good Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Dixons Unity Academy - Inadequate Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Leeds, is still Inadequate but "making progress" after a monitoring visit in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales