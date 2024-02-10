Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated by Ofsted in 2024 so far

As we hit February a number of Leeds schools have already been rated by Ofsted.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

So far in 2024, we have seen renewed Outstandings for Beecroft Primary and Roundhay School, meanwhile Queensway Primary were said to be "making progress" in their bid to overturn a previous Inadequate rating.

Here are the 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated by Ofsted in 2024 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024.

1. Roundhay School - Outstanding

Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024.

2. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Wilmer Ferrreira/Google

Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024.

3. Summerfield Primary School - Good

Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google

St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024.

4. St. Oswald's CofE Primary School - Good

St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google

Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024.

5. Sicklinghall Community Primary School - Good

Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google

Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Leeds, is still Inadequate but "making progress" after a monitoring visit in February 2024.

6. Dixons Unity Academy - Inadequate

Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Leeds, is still Inadequate but "making progress" after a monitoring visit in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson

