Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Choosing the right nursery can be a tough task for parents weighing up options for early years education for their children.
Over a dozen primary schools, who also house their own nurseries, have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more independent nurseries continuing to join the list with each passing week.
In Morley, a nursery celebrated a second successive Outstanding, while an award-winning nursery in Roundhay also hit successive Outstandings.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
Here are the 16 Leeds nurseries, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.