Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Choosing the right nursery can be a tough task for parents weighing up options for early years education for their children.

Over a dozen primary schools, who also house their own nurseries, have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more independent nurseries continuing to join the list with each passing week.

In Morley, a nursery celebrated a second successive Outstanding, while an award-winning nursery in Roundhay also hit successive Outstandings.

Here are the 16 Leeds nurseries, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...

1 . Giggles Nursery - Outstanding Giggles Nursery, located in Bank Avenue, Morley, was rated Outstanding in January 2024.

2 . ABC Nursery - Good ABC Nursery, located in Leeds United, Elland Road Stadium was rated Good in January 2024.

3 . Acre Wood Children's Nursery - Good Acre Wood Children's Nursery, located in Westfield Court, Lower Wortley Road, was rated Good in January 2024.

4 . Kids Planet White Rose - Good Kids Planet White Rose, located in White Rose Office Park, Millshaw Park Lane, was rated Good in January 2024.

5 . Emma's Angels Day Nursery - Good Emma's Angels Day Nursery, located in Town Street, Rawdon, was rated Good in January 2024.

6 . Guiseley Children's Day Nursery - Good Guiseley Children's Day Nursery, located in Claybanks, Otley Road, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024.