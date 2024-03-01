Pippins Nursery Morley: Ofsted hails Outstanding Leeds nursery where children 'reach their full potential'
Pippins Nursery, located in Commercial Street, Morley, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the nursery, which previously received top marks during an inspection in March 2018.
The education watchdog said: "Children have access to a rich, well-equipped learning environment where they can explore and investigate independently. The expectations for what children know and can achieve are exceptionally high.
"Every effort is made to ensure children reach their full potential, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."
Language development is at the core of the carefully planned curriculum, where children develop communication skills through highly effective strategies.
Children demonstrate mathematical and literacy skills above their expected targets and are cared for by staff who have an "extensive knowledge and understanding" of them and their families.
The report added: "Older children demonstrate high levels of self-control. Their behaviour is excellent. Any unwanted behaviour is quickly addressed with calm and patience, and children demonstrate a clear understanding of right and wrong.
"Parents receive a wealth of information to help them continue learning at home. They say there is nothing they would change about the nursery."
Staff's praise and encouragement promote children's confidence and self esteem.
A spokesperson for Pippins Nursery said: "I am so very proud that we retained our Outstanding grading. This really was a full team effort - every member of staff contributes to create the nursery as a whole.
"At Pippins we strive to achieve the best possible outcomes for our children, supporting parents to do the same. We encourage continued professional development for all our staff which is reflected in our practice.
"Thank you to all parents who gave amazing feedback to the inspector. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. All of this has been recognised and acknowledged with this rating."