Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pippins Nursery, located in Commercial Street, Morley, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the nursery, which previously received top marks during an inspection in March 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: "Children have access to a rich, well-equipped learning environment where they can explore and investigate independently. The expectations for what children know and can achieve are exceptionally high.

Pippins Nursery, located in Commercial Street, Morley, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. Picture: Simon Hulme

"Every effort is made to ensure children reach their full potential, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."

Language development is at the core of the carefully planned curriculum, where children develop communication skills through highly effective strategies.

Children demonstrate mathematical and literacy skills above their expected targets and are cared for by staff who have an "extensive knowledge and understanding" of them and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: "Older children demonstrate high levels of self-control. Their behaviour is excellent. Any unwanted behaviour is quickly addressed with calm and patience, and children demonstrate a clear understanding of right and wrong.

"Parents receive a wealth of information to help them continue learning at home. They say there is nothing they would change about the nursery."

Staff's praise and encouragement promote children's confidence and self esteem.

A spokesperson for Pippins Nursery said: "I am so very proud that we retained our Outstanding grading. This really was a full team effort - every member of staff contributes to create the nursery as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Pippins we strive to achieve the best possible outcomes for our children, supporting parents to do the same. We encourage continued professional development for all our staff which is reflected in our practice.