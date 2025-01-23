Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A south Leeds primary school has become the latest school to join the Resilience Multi Academy Trust.

Churwell Primary School, located on Westwood Side, Morley, will officially join the Resilience MAT trust on February 1, 2025.

As the first primary school in the trust, Resilience MAT will now work with children and young people from ages 4 to 19 to improve their life chances through great teaching and innovative educational opportunities.

Saira Luffman, Chief Executive of RMAT, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Churwell Primary School to RMAT. Our mission is to generate social mobility and improve the life chances of our children and young people through providing excellent educational experiences.

“Churwell Primary School shares our values of aspiration, resilience, and empowerment. We are excited to support Churwell’s continued development and work together to enhance the opportunities available to Churwell’s children, colleagues, and the wider community.”

In joining the trust, the school will focus on leveraging collective expertise and resources to drive improvement and create an inspiring environment where every child receives an excellent educational experience.

Churwell joins a host of local schools, including the University Technical College (UTC) Leeds and the Rodillian Academy in Lofthouse, as part of the Resilience MAT trust.

Rupa Barson, headteacher of Churwell primary, added: “Joining RMAT represents a new chapter for Churwell Primary School. We have already begun collaborating with our colleagues across the trust, sharing best practices and learning from each other to enrich the educational experiences we offer.

“RMAT will bring huge benefits to our children and colleagues, and we look forward to this exciting journey ahead.”

Churwell primary is currently rated Good by Ofsted following an inspection in February 2020.