These photos raise a glass to a decade of memories around Belle Isle in the 1990s.
They showcase a spirit of community, togetherness and pride during a time of social and economic change for LS10 and beyond. The gallery, using photos from the YEP archive, is also packed with familiar faces in locations around the community and bring together stories that were dominating the news agenda at the time. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996
Enjoy these photo memories from Belle Isle in the 1990s. PIC: Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
A fun fair was held in the car park of a Belle Isle pub. Pictured is Jason Hinks enjoying himself. Photo: James Hardisty
Windmill Primary School pupils, from left, Stephen Driscoll, Jason Pepper and Nathan Clapham get busy digging and planting in May 1998. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Pupils from Merlyn Rees High School were celebrating being crowned winners of the Pulse Rock Challenge for their play Be Your Best in April 1997. Pictured are leading cast members Vicky Barrass and Justin Hayward. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Building work underway near Belle Isle Circus in January 1999. Photo: Gary Longbottom
This cheery gang of 'golden oldies' pictured in November 1992 which belts out the ballads of the past was proving a hit with people in south Leeds. The Belle Isle Day Centre Choir, formed 11 years ago, has a full diary touring community centres and pensioner homes which cannot get enough of them. Under the baton of Walter Silver, the 20 men and women, average age around 65, have an accomplished programme from Black and White Minstrel classics to rousing choruses of Jerusalem and Holy City.
Pat Rowe, warden of the day centre at Belle Isle and a former choir leader, said: "Our choir gives and receives great satisfaction. It is in constant demand". Photo: YPN