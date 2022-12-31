News you can trust since 1890
All 26 primary schools in Leeds rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted throughout 2022

There was a surge in primary school inspections by Ofsted in Leeds throughout 2022, as the education watchdog checks each is complying with national standards.

By Joseph Keith
1 hour ago

Now, as the year 2022 comes to an end, we have taken a deep dive and pulled together the list of the best primary schools in Leeds that were inspected this year, according to Ofsted.

This gallery features every single primary school in the city that was rated either Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in the year 2022.

Here, the YEP has picked out all of the Leeds primary schools that have been rated Outstanding or Good in the year 2022, according to the education watchdog's website.

Photo: NationalWorld

2. Weetwood Primary School

The school, on Weetwood Lane, was rated Good by Ofsted on September 28, 2022.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Kirkstall Valley Primary School

The school, on Argie Road, Kirkstall, was rated Good by Ofsted on February 17, 2022.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Farsley Springbank Primary School

The school, on Wesley Street, Farsley, was rated Good by Ofsted on November 25, 2022.

Photo: Google

