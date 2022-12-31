All 26 primary schools in Leeds rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted throughout 2022
There was a surge in primary school inspections by Ofsted in Leeds throughout 2022, as the education watchdog checks each is complying with national standards.
Now, as the year 2022 comes to an end, we have taken a deep dive and pulled together the list of the best primary schools in Leeds that were inspected this year, according to Ofsted.
This gallery features every single primary school in the city that was rated either Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in the year 2022.
