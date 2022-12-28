Ofsted inspectors were out in force during 2022, visiting schools across Leeds to see if they are making the grade.
And, as the year now draws to a close, the YEP has rounded up some of the best schools in the city that were inspected in 2022, according to the education watchdog.Here, we have picked out all of the Leeds secondary schools that were rated Outstanding or Good in the year 2022.
Here are all nine of the secondary schools including special schools listed by Ofsted as being rated as Outstanding or Good in the year 2022.
2. Dixons Trinity Chapeltown
The school, on Leopold Street, Chapeltown, was rated Outstanding by Ofsted on January 17, 2022.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Cockburn John Charles Academy
The school, on Old Run Road, Hunslet, was rated Good by Ofsted on April 20, 2022.
Photo: Google
4. Abbey Grange Church of England Academy
The school, on Butcher Hill, West Park, was rated Good by Ofsted on March 15, 2022.
Photo: steve riding