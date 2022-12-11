10 Leeds primary schools named among best in England in 2023 Sunday Times Schools Guide league table
The top-performing primary schools in Leeds have been named in a new national guide for parents.
The Sunday Times’ new Schools Guide for 2023, Parent Power, which was released this week, takes a deep dive into education and has identified the top-performing, highest-achieving schools in England.And 10 Leeds primary schools have been chosen to feature in the guide, recognised as being some of the best in the country.
