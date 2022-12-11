News you can trust since 1890
10 Leeds primary schools named among best in England in 2023 Sunday Times Schools Guide league table

The top-performing primary schools in Leeds have been named in a new national guide for parents.

By Joseph Keith
4 minutes ago

The Sunday Times’ new Schools Guide for 2023, Parent Power, which was released this week, takes a deep dive into education and has identified the top-performing, highest-achieving schools in England.And 10 Leeds primary schools have been chosen to feature in the guide, recognised as being some of the best in the country.

1. Top-performing primary schools in Leeds

Here, we've pulled together the list of the 10 top-performing primary schools in Leeds, according to the 2023 edition of Parent Power, the Sunday Times' Schools Guide. They are listed here according to their ranking in the guide.

Photo: NationalWorld

2. Blenheim Primary School

The school, on Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, is ranked 116th in the country in the 2023 guide. It received a total average 2020 Sat score of 334 from 51 pupils.

Photo: Google

3. Meanwood Church of England Primary School

The school, on Green Road, Meanwood, is ranked 123rd in the country in the 2023 guide. It received a total average 2020 Sat score of 334 from 32 pupils.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Shadwell Primary School

The school, on Main Street, Shadwell, north Leeds, is ranked 138th in the country in the 2023 guide. It received a total average 2020 Sat score of 334 from 26 pupils.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

