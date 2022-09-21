News you can trust since 1890
The 11 best and highest achieving primary schools in Leeds according to Sunday Times guide for parents

Several Leeds primary schools have beat off competition from across the country to feature in The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents.

By Joseph Keith
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:45 pm

The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

Here, we've picked out all of the primary schools in Leeds that feature on the 29th edition of the guide.

Each school has been given a ranking by The Times out of the top 1,600 in the country.

1. Meanwood C of E Primary School

The school, on Green Road, Meanwood, is the highest-ranking primary school in Leeds according to the guide. It is number 90 in the country in The Times' guide. It has 214 pupils.

Photo: NationalWorld. Inset: Sunday Times

2. Crossley Street Primary School

Based on Crossley Street in Wetherby, the primary school ranked 163rd in the guide. It has 241 pupils.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

The school, on Halton Moor Avenue, is ranked 294th in the country, according to the guide. It has 284 pupils.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Beecroft Primary School

Based on Eden Way in Kirkstall, the primary school is ranked 308th in the guide. It has 330 pupils.

Photo: Google

