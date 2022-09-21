The 11 best and highest achieving primary schools in Leeds according to Sunday Times guide for parents
Several Leeds primary schools have beat off competition from across the country to feature in The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents.
The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.
Here, we've picked out all of the primary schools in Leeds that feature on the 29th edition of the guide.
Each school has been given a ranking by The Times out of the top 1,600 in the country.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3