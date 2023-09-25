All 23 Leeds nurseries rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far
From a nursery where children become “immersed in their learning” to dozens more topic picks, the YEP has pulled together a list of Outstanding and Good nurseries in Leeds with an inspection report published by Ofsted in 2023.
Each nursery was inspected by Ofsted, the education watchdog, and given a rating by inspectors. Full inspection reports can be found published on Ofsted's official website.
With 28 Leeds primary schools already rated so far in 2023 and 11 Leeds secondary schools. Here are the 23 Leeds nurseries, within 5 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...