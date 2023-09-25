All 23 Leeds nurseries rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far

Choosing nursery or pre-school options can be a tough task for parents weighing up early years education for their little ones.

From a nursery where children become “immersed in their learning” to dozens more topic picks, the YEP has pulled together a list of Outstanding and Good nurseries in Leeds with an inspection report published by Ofsted in 2023.

Each nursery was inspected by Ofsted, the education watchdog, and given a rating by inspectors. Full inspection reports can be found published on Ofsted's official website.

With 28 Leeds primary schools already rated so far in 2023 and 11 Leeds secondary schools. Here are the 23 Leeds nurseries, within 5 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...

Kids Planet Church Walk - Good. Address: 5-8 Church Walk, Leeds LS2 7EG.

Best Childcare Nursery - Outstanding. Address: 138 Chapeltown Rd, Leeds LS7 4EE.

The Mosaic Centre - Good. Address: 62 Leopold St, Leeds LS7 4AW.