A Leeds nursery where children become “immersed in their learning” has been hailed as Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Bright Horizons Tingley Day Nursery and Preschool has been rated Outstanding’ following its most recent inspection. The report praises the practitioner’s partnership with parents, the curriculum and the learning environment tailored to support children’s independence and growth.

The nursery received its inspection in July, with all categories passing with the Outstanding status. Ofsted report on four key categories; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership management. The inspection was carried out through a variety of tasks including staff and parent interviews and observational activities.

Inspectors said: “The manager and staff implement a unique and tailor-made curriculum that is specially designed to inspire and motivate children. Children demonstrate that they are highly confident and imaginative in their play. Children show concentration and fascination as they play. They become immersed in their learning and explore properties of items, such as ice.

“Staff introduce rich language to children and ask questions as children play. This helps to build on children's excellent thinking skills. Young babies explore a valuable herb garden environment with different scents and textures. Children's exploratory skills and learning are sequenced throughout various ages and developmental stages of children.”

Inspectors hailed staff as “superb role models”, who show “enthusiasm and excitement” and use stories and characters to “help children to regulate their own emotions.” There was particular praise for the nursery’s manager who works alongside staff to ensure the nursery’s curriculum is “meticulously embedded into practice.”

Adding: “High quality training is identified through a tailor-made learning programme and specifically targeted to help extend staffs already excellent interactions with children. This is demonstrated through the remarkable progress children make in preparation for their future learning.”

Bright Horizon’s Tingley Day Nursery and Preschool manager, Danielle, said “I am extremely proud of the team and happy that their dedication and hard work towards the children and families has been recognised in this inspection.