All 11 Leeds schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far

Easter is upon us and with it brings the end of the first quarter of the school year – with a number of schools having already been rated by Ofsted.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” after a first ever 'outstanding' grade while Christ Church Upper Armley primary was praised for a “an ethos of inclusion” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround.

Here are the 11 Leeds primary and secondary schools within five miles of Leeds city centre rated Good or Outstanding so far in 2023.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list.

Ofsted ratings 2023 Here are the 11 Leeds primary and secondary schools within five miles of Leeds city centre rated Good or Outstanding so far in 2023.

Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding Earlier this year Blenheim Primary School received its first ever Outstanding Ofsted ranking. Inspectors hailed staff and pupils for living by the school's motto – "Aiming high in the heart of the city".

Rosebank Primary School - Good Reporting back on their visit to Rosebank primary, inspectors said: "Pupils enjoy coming to school and feel safe. The school's motto, 'all friends and together we succeed', is reflected in pupils' attitudes and behaviours."

Co-op Academy Leeds - Good In a report published in January, inspectors said: "One pupil told inspectors that 'it is all about our education at this school'. Inspectors agree. Leaders' work to improve behaviour means pupils feel safe at school."