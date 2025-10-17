10 celebratory pictures as Leeds Beckett University unveil first-ever Sport Hall of Fame

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST

Some of the UK’s most accomplished athletes returned to Leeds Beckett University for the launch of its inaugural Sport Hall of Fame.

Hosted by sports broadcaster Tanya Arnold at the university’s flagship Carnegie School of Sport, the event welcomed a number of high-profile inductees, including Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee OBE; Emily Campbell, the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting, and Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE.

The Hall of Fame celebrates Leeds Beckett University’s sporting legacy, recognising individuals who have made a lasting impact across disciplines including football, rugby league and rugby union, athletics and paralympic sport, as well as aiming to inspire the next generation of stars.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Other inductees included rugby league and Leeds Rhinos icon Kevin Sinfield OBE, and Olympic and world triathlon champion Alex Yee. Take a look at the photos below...

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE is a former professional rugby league player and played his entire professional career with Leeds Rhinos, winning seven Super League Grand Finals, alongside Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. He was recently appointed as the club's Chief Executive Officer.

1. Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE is a former professional rugby league player and played his entire professional career with Leeds Rhinos, winning seven Super League Grand Finals, alongside Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. He was recently appointed as the club's Chief Executive Officer. | Submit

Photo Sales
Born in Leeds, Yona Knight-Wisdom represents Jamaica internationally. He competed at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics. He was the first Jamaican male diver and first Caribbean male diver at an Olympic Games.

2. Yona Knight-Wisdom

Born in Leeds, Yona Knight-Wisdom represents Jamaica internationally. He competed at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics. He was the first Jamaican male diver and first Caribbean male diver at an Olympic Games. | Submit

Photo Sales
Sir Ian Robert McGeechan OBE is an rugby union player, coach and teacher. Born in Leeds, McGeechan represented Headingley as his only club during a 15-year club career and played 32 times internationally for Scotland.

3. Sir Ian Robert McGeechan OBE

Sir Ian Robert McGeechan OBE is an rugby union player, coach and teacher. Born in Leeds, McGeechan represented Headingley as his only club during a 15-year club career and played 32 times internationally for Scotland. | Submit

Photo Sales
Rebecca Foster MBE is a Principal Lecturer in Adapted PE and a Senior Fellow of the HEA. She has been a key player in the development of sporting opportunities for disabled people and women.

4. Rebecca Foster MBE

Rebecca Foster MBE is a Principal Lecturer in Adapted PE and a Senior Fellow of the HEA. She has been a key player in the development of sporting opportunities for disabled people and women. | Submit

Photo Sales
Howard Wells OBE has dedicated over 50 years to the field of sport and recreation management. In 1969, he became the first Carnegie student to be elected President of the City of Leeds and Carnegie College Students’ Union.

5. Howard Wells OBE

Howard Wells OBE has dedicated over 50 years to the field of sport and recreation management. In 1969, he became the first Carnegie student to be elected President of the City of Leeds and Carnegie College Students’ Union. | Submit

Photo Sales
Paul Heckingbottom is a football manager, coach and a former professional footballer. In a seventeen-year professional career he played 419 times across several teams including Sunderland, Norwich City, Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

6. Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom is a football manager, coach and a former professional footballer. In a seventeen-year professional career he played 419 times across several teams including Sunderland, Norwich City, Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley. | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsUniversitiesKevin SinfieldLeeds Rhinos
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice