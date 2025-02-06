Leeds residents have reacted with joy at the news that a museum enjoyed by generations is to remain open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council announced on Tuesday that it was shelving its plans to close Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall after a “passionate response” to its consultation.

The council had proposed closing the museum as part of its budget plans for 2025/26 as it tries to deal with “unprecedented financial pressures”. It said that the closure would save it £160,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was significant public outcry following the announcement, with a demonstration held outside of the museum in January and a petition set up by Kirkstall resident Stuart Long receiving over 6,000 signatures.

Speaking to the YEP, Mr Long said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the news, adding: “This wonderful museum holds a treasure trove of history, offering visitors a glimpse into the past with its rich exhibits and immersive displays.

Residents held a demonstration outside of Abbey House Museum in January to demonstrate the strength of feeling against the proposed closure. | National World

“Knowing that such a valuable institution will continue to inspire and educate future generations fills me with joy. It is excellent to see that the importance of preserving our heritage has been recognised, ensuring that this special place remains a cornerstone of learning and discovery for years to come.”

He also expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to those who had signed the petition and submitted responses to the consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 10,000 people shared their views through the consultation page, which prompted Leeds City Council to change its plans.

One of those who was “over the moon” with the news was retired teacher Dianne Riding, who worked in Leeds for 40 years and “must have brought hundreds of children” to the interactive museum while dressed in Victorian costume.

She said: “It’s a magical place and is essential for those growing up in Leeds.

Dianne Riding took hundreds of schoolchildren on visits to "magical" Abbey House Museum during her 40 years working as a school teacher in Leeds | National World

“From an educational point of view it’s just so important. Generations of kids have memories of that place and that’s why the response has been so great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Riding attended the public demonstration last month dressed as a Victorian School Mistress and gave a performance to those in attendance.

She said: “It was really uplifting. I was so pleased with the people of Leeds that day. It just showed how much the people care about culture.

“People seem so riveted to screens and technology but it taught us a lesson. People do care about art galleries and museums.”

She added that there will be a public meeting at 11am on Sunday (February 9) at St Stephen’s Church Hall on Norman Street, Kirkstall, with council staff where the future of the museum will be discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We have asked people to contribute ideas and the main one we want to discuss is to bring a café back to the museum.

“The council have told us that we need to find funding to sustain its upkeep and make the most of the building.

“It’s a matter of making the most of it and looking forward to developing it as a tourist destination in my opinion.”

The interactive museum was opened in 1927 | National World

The YEP received dozens of comments after posting the story, with people welcoming the “fantastic news” and praising the campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person commented: “If friends haven’t been to this local gem, please do. I visited many times as a kid and it’s a magical little place, believe me.

“Like many kids of my era, I was completely disengaged with education but I still remember to this day some of the things I learned by visiting this place. Some youngsters need more visual learning and stimulus of this kind and to close it would’ve been a travesty, and all to save a few quid.”

In light of the council’s announcement, Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “The public response to the Abbey House Museum consultation has been incredibly passionate and we’d like to thank everybody who has participated. The overriding sentiment has been that people across Leeds clearly recognise the unique social value of our museums and galleries to their communities and local heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have always been clear that these types of proposals are not ones that we ever want to bring forward. But the severe and sustained pressures on our budget have given us no choice but to consider some options which we would never normally look at.

“However, we are always committed to listening and responding to the views of the public and working to find solutions which fit their needs where we can.

“It was clear from ward members the strength of feeling locally, and this has been replicated from across Leeds in the consultation. As a result, we’re pleased to say the museum will stay open.

“What we need now is for people channel the passion and enthusiasm they have demonstrated during the consultation into visiting and engaging with the site as much as possible over the coming months so we can all work to support its future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opened in 1927, Abbey House Museum is home to three replica Victorian streets, which feature shops, a pub, and houses. The museum building itself is Kirkstall Abbey’s original gatehouse.

Currently, the museum is hosting an exhibition entitled Story Time, which includes a huge variety of historic books and games, each exploring the magical world of children’s stories.