Two Leeds restaurants have been named at a prestigious regional award.

The annual Yorkshire Choice Awards, which celebrates the hard work and achievements of people and businesses in the region, took place last Friday (June 7).

Many Leeds businesses were in the running for the 13 categories, including Independent Business of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Leeds-favourite South Indian restaurant Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, and new business Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar, in Stainbeck Lane, took home big awards recognising excellence in their fields.

Tharavadu was named Independent Business of the Year 2024, beating out Ambitions Gymnastics, Charterhouse Recruitment Services and McNally Electrical in neighbouring cities.

Tharavadu won Independent Business of the Year 2024 at the Yorkshire Choice Awards. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson/National World

The Yorkshire Choice Awards said Tharavadu “stands out for excellence”. It added: “Their consistent delivery of high-quality South Indian cuisine has earned them widespread acclaim, making them a beloved institution not only in Leeds but across the UK.”

The awards also highlighted the restaurant’s commitment to using locally-sourced ingredients, which “sets them apart as industry leaders”.

The team behind the restaurant expressed their gratitude for the recognition on the restaurant’s social media channels. They said: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude and joy as we celebrate a decade of your unwavering love and support!

“Last night, Tharavadu proudly won the “Best Independent Business of Yorkshire 2024” at the Yorkshire Choice Awards!

“This incredible achievement was no easy feat, with 88 strong contenders in our category. It is your continuous support that has propelled us to this prestigious recognition.

“We couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you!

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our journey. Your trust and loyalty inspire us to serve you better every day. Here’s to many more years of excellence together!”

Bricklebank's took home New Starter Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024. Photo: National World | National World

Meanwhile, Chapel Allerton cafe Bricklebank's took home New Starter Business of the Year 2024.

The awards praised the cafe for “nurturing community spirits” with regular events, live music and themed events.

It added: “Already a recipient of multiple awards, quickly becoming a beloved local gem, with quality offerings and welcoming ambiance.”

