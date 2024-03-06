Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former NHS dental technician Steve Schupham was diagnosed with myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2013 and began treatment immediately.

The diagnosis, which comes with the weakening of the immune system meaning recurring infections are more likely, came as a "complete shock".

Steve said: "I didn't know at that stage what the future was going to look like. I took time off work to concentrate on the treatment, which was a clinical trial, and in November 2013, I had a stem cell transplant.”

Despite its success, Steve was compelled to retire from the NHS in the new year. Ending his 35 year-long career was a “difficult decision”.

He said: “I was still only 52 and I wondered what I was going to do with my free time.

“I recalled seeing a charity shop in the Bexley Wing while having treatment, it seemed to be always closed. I thought I would apply to be a volunteer.”

And since he began volunteering in April 2015, he hasn't looked back.

Steven Scupham, who has been nominated for two Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024, receiving treatment for cancer (left) and volunteering at Leeds Hospital Charities (right). Photo: Steven Scupham

His determination to give back has earned him two nominations in the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024 including Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Courage Award.

He said: “I was determined that this myeloma wasn't going to stop me doing things in life and I continued to volunteer for Leeds Hospitals Charity.”

In 2019, the cancer returned and Steve had to undergo treatment again - another clinical trial.

And four years later, Steve began receiving chemotherapy while he continued to volunteer.

Steve said: “Giving back to the medical team at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust is my way of saying thank you to them for the excellent care I have received since I was diagnosed.”

He added: “I was very surprised to find out that I was nominated in the Yorkshire Choice Awards, in two categories.

“Sharing my story is the important part about my journey and showing to others that no matter what the challenge is you can rise above all that faces you.

“Easier said than done I know as so many other cancer patients can face really tough challenges during treatment. I shall continue with my positive mental attitude and carry on giving back, that is what's important to me. I feel very proud of my nominations and this is something that will drive me to carry on.”